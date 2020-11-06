Bonnie Clark of Washington was recently named The Martha Washington Garden Club 2020 Lovely Landscape Award winner. Clark’s garden consists of 13 plants which include annuals and perennials.
Clark plants new perennials every year. Highlight of this garden is the two large Mums that come up each year. In addition to the garden there is an array of festive pumpkins.
This award has been given out 19 times since 1999. Nominations are made by garden club members as well as anyone living in south and western Washington County. A three-person committee reviews all the nominees and makes an award decision. The committee is chaired by Theresa Powell. Theresa said they visit each location, take pictures and talk with the owner. Gardens should be visible from the street. Dedication and originality put into the garden design as well as how it is maintained are part of the evaluation criteria. An award garden sign is displayed in the garden for the year it is awarded