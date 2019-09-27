The fourth annual Washington Italian Heritage Festival is scheduled from 12- 9 p.m. Saturday at the Community Pavilion on 139 South Main St. in Washington.
A kick off event will be held tonight at the Community Pavilion. The Tony Janflone Jr. Duo will perform from 7 to 9 pm. Beer and wine will be sold.
The festival will feature activities for all ages, including face-painting, Clipper the Clown, caricatures, bocce tournament and a tiramisu tasting. Chef Jason Capps from Canonsburg’s Bella Sera restaurant will provide a cooking demonstration. A&M Winery will host a wine competition.
Sandy Mesler Dance Troupe and Allegro Dance Company will perform Italian folk dances. Musical performances include the Washington Jazz Orchestra, the acapella group from West Liberty University, guitarist/mandolinist Jimmy “Egidio” Faiella and festival favorite Nick Fiasco, crooning the legendary songs of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and other greats.
Throughout the day, guests can enjoy Italian music by DJ Jon Ridge, learn about local Italian clubs, shop for Italian merchandise and, of course, enjoy Italian food.
Culinary specialities will be offered by Blue Moon Sweet Shoppe, Chicco Baccello, Christina Pastries, Grande Jr. Pizza Express, Julian’s Catering, Palazzo 1837 Ristorante, Regional Flavors Catering, Union Grill and Sons and Daughters of Italy. Adult beverages will be sold by The Washington Winery, J&D Cellars, Red Pump Spirits, Liberty Pole Spirits and The Beer Store.
Representatives of the Italian Heritage Collection at Citizens Library will be on hand to invite descendants of Washington’s Italian immigrants to record oral histories and to digitize historic photos and documents. On-site digital scanning will be available at the festival, courtesy of Citizens Library.
Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll, will recognize this year’s Italian heritage honorees – Washington County’s many barbers and hairdressers.
For information about the festival, contact Jon Bruno, 724-249-7660, brunofamily2@comcast.net or Debi Nicolella, vwragtop5@yahoo.com.