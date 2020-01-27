Two teams from Washington competed in the Western Pennsylvania Regional First Lego League Robotics Grand Championship. Both teams met at Citizens Library during the fall where they designed, built and programmed robots made from LEGO parts. The tournament involved judging of robot performance, design, a project and teamwork. Both teams received several top 10 finishes including first place for inspiration and second place for robot mechanical design. Front row, from left, are Washington Area Robotics team members Liam Brewer, Chase Stephens, Porter Stephens, Connor Price, Logan Hollowood, and Joey Stoner; standing are W.A.R. Club team members Meghan Coyle, Jesse Brison, Andrew Sandoval, Maya Kilgore, Sabrina Castle and Sean Russell.