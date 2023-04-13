Kayden Tripp, a seventh-grade student from Washington, is among the 17 newly inducted members of Reach Cyber Charter School’s National Junior Honor Society.
To become a member of Reach Cyber’s NHS or NJHS, students must demonstrate excellence in service and/or leadership, receive recommendation from a community member and earn a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or better in their academic courses. Once inducted, students attend monthly meetings through the school’s learning portal and participate in service projects such as Book Buddies, where they read their favorite children’s books to younger cohorts of Reach Cyber students and answer questions about future career plans. Each school year, members will complete a minimum of 10 community service hours.
