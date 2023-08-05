Students beginning various levels of school this fall are invited to orientations along with their parents and/or guardians.
For those attending grades kindergarten through sixth grade at Washington Park Elementary School, the orientation is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the school. Any student entering kindergarten, or any new student to the district in first to sixth grades should attend with parents or guardians to meet the faculty and tour the building.
Students moving up from the elementary to middle school in seventh grade, or new students to the district in seventh or eighth grades should attend on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. They should also bring their parents and/or guardians to learn about the junior high, and the policies and procedures for students.
If students are entering the first year of high school (ninth grade), their orientation will be Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Washington High School gymnasium. Parents and guardians are encouraged to attend as well. Orientation gives students an opportunity to meet faculty and administration to make their transition easier.
Washington School District will begin classes for all grades on Thursday, Aug. 24.
