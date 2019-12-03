Washington School District police officers and South Strabane police will join forces from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday to "Stuff a Police Car" with gifts for Christmas at Washington Walmart.
"Walmart is allowing us to station a police car near the outside front of the store for the community to assist in our project to stuff a police car," Washington School District police Chief Carmine Molinaro said. "We encourage everyone to stop by with their unwrapped donations of toys, clothes, whatever, for the benefit of the Washington City Mission. We want to see how much we can fit into the police car to make a nicer Christmas for many needy people. We're helping Santa with this project."
On the same date, other officers will participate in the morning with the "Shop with a Cop" at Target. Both programs will allow many children of all ages to enjoy the holidays.