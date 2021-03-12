Washington School District School Board member Marsha Pleta was recently elected to be a part of the Pennsylvania School Boards Association Governing Board to represent the western region of the state at-large.
In addition, she will serve as a PSBA liaison and as a Legislative Advisory Committee member. PSBA works as a voice for public education at the local, state and federal level.
Pleta has served on the PSBA Leadership Development Committee, Delegate Assembly Committee, PSBA Advocacy, Presidents’ Panel, and most recently, as a panelist at the Virtual School Leadership Conference discussing issues and concerns affecting urban school districts.
Pleta also continues to serve as a board member for Washington School District. She has been elected four times and has served 16 years, holding the positions of treasurer, vice president and president. She is currently up for re-election.
After 15 years running her own small business, she faced some health issues and sold her business in 1999 to focus on raising her three young sons and becoming involved in their school life. Since then, her oldest son, Abram, received his Ph.D. in mechanical engineering, her second son, Luke, obtained a specialized master’s degree in finance and her youngest son, Isaac, is currently a senior at the University of Pittsburgh.
Pleta and her husband, Jeff, have been married for 36 years and live in East Washington. Her two older sons are married now, and the Pletas have one grandson.