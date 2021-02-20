The Washington Salvation Army will be hosting a different kind of Read Across America Celebration this year with Washpa Outdoors. Ashley Imhoff, pictured, and other volunteers will be at Washington Park from 4 to 6:30 p.m. March 2 for families to stop at the park for some fun. A self guided storybook hike of The Lorax will kick off the fun for families. Families should dress for the weather and wear a mask. After the hike, families will be treated to Dr. Seuss themed donuts and hot chocolate. There will be craft stations and family treat bags. Each child will also get to pick their own new book to take home.
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 20
-
Feb 20
-
Feb 20
-
Feb 21
-
Feb 21
-
Feb 22