The Washington Salvation Army is continuing its Love in a Bag mobile efforts to provide supplemental food for children in the community until school returns. Individuals and businesses can lend a hand by donating food or monetary donations. Their volunteer team will continue to pack and distribute alongside school lunches until school goes back into session.
Washington Salvation Army continues Love in a Bag mobile effort
