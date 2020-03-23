Salvation army standalone

Courtesy of Washington Salvation Army Capt. Amber Imhoff

The Washington Salvation Army is continuing its Love in a Bag mobile efforts to provide supplemental food for children in the community until school returns. Individuals and businesses can lend a hand by donating food or monetary donations. Their volunteer team will continue to pack and distribute alongside school lunches until school goes back into session.

