The Washington Salvation Army kicked off their family reading picnics on Thursday night. Family reading picnics happen once a month from April to October and are open to the community. Captain Jason Imhoff, pastor of The Washington Salvation Army, is pictured here serving free food to the families. Each month features a family craft, picnic food for everyone and a new book for each child. Families are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to spread out. The next one is May 24 at 6:30 p.m. at South Strabane Community Park in the field.
Washington Salvation Army announces upcoming family reading picnic
