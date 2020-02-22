The Washington Rotary Club’s Annual Rotary Charity Trivia Contest will be held at 7 p.m. March 6 at South Franklin Fire Hall. Rotary will donate $1,250 to the charity of the winning team’s choice, $750 to the second place team’s charity and $500 to the third place team’s charity.
The event consists of 50 questions segmented into 10 categories of five questions each plus the occasional bonus round. All teams play simultaneously, with answers written on a notecard and scores tabulated by the quizmasters and scorekeepers. In between rounds, activities include door prize drawings and a raffle auction. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Last year, a total of 42 teams, 400 players and dozens of volunteers participated.
Teams must consist of a minimum of four people and a maximum of eight. Team size is strictly enforced, and organizer Kathy Sabol encourages full teams of eight because “the more brains the better!” The entry fee is $280 per team and includes snacks and beverages. As space permits, spectators and cheerleaders are permitted to attend at $35 per person, but spectators and cheerleaders are not permitted to sit with teams during game-play.
To enter a team, send one check per team – with the team name noted in the memo – made payable to “Washington Rotary Club” in the amount of $280 per team or $35 per spectator to the Washington Rotary Club, c/o Kathy Sabol, 119 S. College St., Washington, PA 15301. Registration must include the following: 1) email address and phone number for the team “captain”, 2) number of players on team, 3) team name (be creative!), and 4) the name of the 501c3 nonprofit charitable organization for which the team is playing. Teams must be registered by March 2 – no exceptions. Team registrations will be accepted in the order that they are paid in full.
Visit www.rotarywashpa.org to download a registration form. For information about the contest or to request a form, contact Sabol at 724-263-5353 or kathy@washcobar.org.