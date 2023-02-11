news 5

The Washington Rotary Club’s Annual Rotary Charity Trivia Contest will be held March 10, at 7 p.m. at the South Franklin Fire Hall.

Rotary will donate $1,250 to the charity of the winning team’s choice, $750 to the second-place team’s charity and $500 to the third-place team’s charity.

