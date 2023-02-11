The Washington Rotary Club’s Annual Rotary Charity Trivia Contest will be held March 10, at 7 p.m. at the South Franklin Fire Hall.
Rotary will donate $1,250 to the charity of the winning team’s choice, $750 to the second-place team’s charity and $500 to the third-place team’s charity.
The event consists of 50 questions segmented into 10 categories of five questions each plus the occasional bonus round. All teams play simultaneously, with answers written on a notecard and scores tabulated by the quizmasters and scorekeepers. In between rounds, activities include raffles and other “fundraising activities. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Typically, 30 to 40 teams of eight players each and dozens of volunteers participate in the event.
Teams must consist of a minimum of four people and a maximum of eight. Team size is strictly enforced. The entry fee is $280 per team and includes pizza, snacks and beverages. As space permits, spectators and cheerleaders are permitted to attend at $35 per person, but spectators and cheerleaders are not permitted to sit with teams during game-play.
To enter a team, send one check per team – with the team name noted in the memo – made payable to “Washington Rotary Club” in the amount of $280 per team or $35 per spectator to the Washington Rotary Club, c/o Kathy Sabol, 119 S. College St., Washington, PA 15301. Registration must include email address and phone number for the team captain; number of players on team; team name, and the name of the 501c3 nonprofit charitable organization for which the team is playing.
Teams must be registered by March 3. Team registrations will be accepted in the order that they are paid in full. Visit www.rotarywashpa.org to download a registration form. For information about the contest or to request a form, contact contest coordinator Kathy Sabol at kathy@washcobar.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.