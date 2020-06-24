The Rotary Club of Washington awarded scholarships to recent high school graduates. The awards are all named after past presidents of the Washington club.
Rotary Academic Scholarships were presented to Averie Haines, McGuffey High School; Alexa Triebsch, Burgettstown High School; and David Scruppi, Burgettstown High School.
The Dr. Doug Masciola Award was presented to Tyler Staub of Trinity High School. Prior to his death, Masciola was superintendent of the Trinity School District and was an active Rotarian.
Clyde Tracanna Scholarship Awards were issued to Jenna Raysich, McGuffey High School; Ann Kozak, Trinity High School; and Kayla Andreoli, Washington High School. The Tracanna awards were named after the late Clyde Tracanna, a former Rotarian who established the foundation scholarship in the mid-1980s.
Receiving the Thomas P. Northrop Academic Scholarship was LaShauna Carruthers, Washington High School. Northrop is the former publisher of the Observer-Reporter and is an active Rotarian.
The Judge Thomas D. Gladden Academic Scholarship was awarded to Katherine Nemec, Fort Cherry High School. Judge Gladden was former president judge of Washington County Court of Common Pleas and was an active Rotarian prior to his death in December.
Each student received a $1,000 scholarship. As a result of the coronavirus, the awards luncheon normally held in the ballroom at Washington & Jefferson College was canceled.