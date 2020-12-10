Eugene Weddle celebrate his 100th birthday today. He was born in Washington and has spent his entire life in Washington. He is the son of Jesse and Laura Weddle.
He is a 1938 graduate of Trinity High School, played the drums and continued drumming on anything he was near his entire life.
After graduation, Weddle joined the Navy during World War II and was stationed from east to west coast in Hawaii and the pacific theater as a radioman intercepting code from the Japanese and Germans.
While stationed in Chatham, Mass., he met his wife of 74 years, Barbara.
He was employed by Hazel Atlas and Brockway 11 until his retirement.
His children are Kenneth (Linda) Weddle and Laura (Douglas)Johnson. Grandchildren are Kelli (Steve) Wick, Jeff (Cindy) Weddle, Heather Johnson (Andrew) Hanson. Great grandchildren Meredith (Sam) Moore, Autumn, Andrew, Lillian Hanson. Chloe, Mallory, Carter Wick. Belinda, Elizabeth and Jacob Weddle.
A small dinner will be given in honor of his birthday by his family.
Anyone wishing to send Weddle a birthday message may send them to 850 Beech St. Apt 420, Washington, Pa.