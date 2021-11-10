Chuck McHugh of Wilmont Avenue, East Washington, was recently awarded Martha Washington Garden Club’s 2021 Lovely Landscape award.
“My passion for gardening was born through my family tree which has a history of individuals who loved to plant,” McHugh said. “The biggest inspiration comes from my mother, who is still to this day, in her gardens from dawn until dusk and was always willing to accept a small pair of hands to assist in her endeavors.”
McHugh said much of the landcaping around his home did not exist when the property was purchased in August 2012.
“I take inspiration from gardens on our annual global travels, then add my ideas to make it my own, sketch out designs, plan the needed hardscapes and select the perfect plantings,” he said. “There is nothing more satisfying than to see it all come to life.”
McHugh said his garden consists of many annuals, perennials and tropical flowering varieties, including:
- Yellow cannas;
- White and red Man
- devilla;
- Echinacea, purple coneflower;
- Double scoop coneflowers in a variety of colors: Raspberry, vanilla, peach and lemon;
- Dipladenia, mounding form of mandevilla) in yellow, red and white;
- Scaevola;
- Fuchsia Siam tulip, flowers constantly from early summer to frost;
- Fiesta and Shasta daisies;
- Perennial and annual Hibiscus;
- Hosta’s of more than 15 varieties including Empress Wu which is one of the largest varieties.