Washington County District Attorney Jason M. Walsh presented a $20,000 check to Cmdr. Guy Kuzak of Washington Regional SWAT team. Funds provided under the Equitable Sharing Agreement between the Washington County District Attorney’s Office and local law enforcement allow for the illegal proceeds from narcotics trafficking to be utilized by local law enforcement agencies for training, equipment and other enumerated uses under the Drug Forfeiture Act in order to continue to protect and serve their communities.
