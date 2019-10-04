Nutrition is key to ensuring proper growth and development.
Blessings in a Backpack has been assisting with that philosophy for the last nine years at Washington Park School.
“We get donations to buy the food and pack the backpacks weekly for 35 weeks,” said Chuck Neff, volunteer coordinator of the program. “The average cost per student is about $2.20 per week. With over 700 students participating, the costs run up quickly.”
Area church volunteers are at the school weekly to prepare the backpacks that are distributed Fridays so the nutritionally-needy will have enough food to supplement their weekend meals.
“It is encouraging we have a wonderful community of volunteers and caring citizens to make this program happen,” Washington Park School principal Kelley Zebrasky said. “Many of our families would have little else for their weekend food without these food packages.”
Shop ’n Save now handles food shopping arrangements for the program, Neff said.
“The amount of food we buy weekly is a large quantity, and we are glad to have Shop ’n Save behind us,” he said. “Through the years we have also had some special donations, but we are starting to run low on funds. We would like to ask area churches, businesses and individuals to join us in feeding the kids. Donations can be sent to Washington Christian Outreach with a notation for ‘Blessings in a Backpack – Washington.’”
Blessings in a Backpack is a national program assisting more than 87,000 elementary students in 45 states who come from economically disadvantaged families.
Locally, the program is administered through Washington Christian Outreach.
The Salvation Army began a similar program this year in Washington for junior- and senior-high students who are considered at-risk for hunger or economically disadvantaged.