Kindergarten students at Washington Park Elementary School may soon be riding bikes in their physical education classes. All Kids Bike is a national program on a mission to teach every child in America how to ride. They are currently working with Washington Park Elementary School to be the first school in the state to bring the All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Program to Pennsylvania.
The program equips schools with everything they need to teach children how to ride, including teacher training and certification, a structured 8-lesson curriculum, a fleet of Strider 14x bikes, pedal conversion kits, fully adjustable helmets and a five-year support plan.
Launched in March 2018, there are 156 schools in 30 states with All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Programs. Washington Park hopes to add Pennsylvania to the list as the 31st state.
PE Teacher Julie Fuerst applied for the Kindergarten PE Bike Program to make a lifelong impact on her students.
“Our mission at Washington Park Elementary school is: Together We Make a Difference,” she said. “I would like to bring us together to make a difference through bike riding. We believe that introducing a Learn to Ride curriculum to our students will make an everlasting impact on their lives and our community.”
The Kindergarten PE Program is designed for children of all abilities and hopes to instill healthy habits at a young age.
“One of the best ways to get kids active is to get them excited about bicycles,” said Ryan McFarland, All Kids Bike board member. “It’s a skill that is going to serve them in life.”
To learn more about the program or make a donation, please visit https://support.allkidsbike.org/washington-park-elementary-school.