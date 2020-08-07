A Washington native, who is a U.S. Naval Academy graduate, is currently serving aboard a Virginia-class, fast-attack submarine.
Cmdr. Jared Smith recently became commanding officer of USS New Mexico, which is has its home port in Norfolk, Va, according to a U.S. Navy news release.
Smith said he is proud of his sailors and looks forward to leading them in future operations.
“I appreciate all the hard work the crew has put in transitioning from shipyard to at-sea operations in preparation for future deployments,” Smith said. “They have done an awesome job transitioning from nearly three years in the shipyard to a fully operational submarine in eight months.”
As commanding officer of New Mexico, Smith said the best part of his job is his crew.
“The sailors on New Mexico are from all corners of the country and everywhere in between,” Smith said. “I am always impressed by the high quality of sailors the Submarine Force employs.”
He reports to New Mexico from a shore duty assignment as submarine enlisted community manager in Millington, Tenn. Since graduating from the Naval Academy in 2002, Smith’s sea tours included service aboard three attack and nuclear-armed submarines, and multiple tours ashore, including as a deputy director at Navy Personnel Command and action officer on the Director, Undersea Warfare Division staff.
Smith holds a master of science degree in engineering management from the Catholic University of America and an executive master of business administration degree from the University of Memphis.
Smith’s personal awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal, Navy Achievement Meda and two Battle Efficiency “E” awards.
Fast-attack submarines like New Mexico are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core-capabilities – sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security and deterrence, the release said.
The submarine is designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare; strike warfare; special operations; intelligence; surveillance and reconnaissance; irregular warfare and mine warfare – from open ocean anti-submarine warfare to intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, to projecting power ashore with special operation forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or preparation of regional crises, the release said.
The Virginia-class submarine is 377-feet-long, 34-feet-wide and weighs about 7,900 tons when submerged. Underwater, it can reach speeds in excess of 25 knots, the release said.