Washington Lodge No. 164 Free and Accepted Masons recently presented a check for $1,000 to Blue Prints. The donations was part of the proceeds from the 17th Annual Blue Ride held earlier this year. The ride was a joint effort between the Lodge and the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club Chapter 16. Pictured, from left, are Mark Harmon, Dave Richards, ride chairman; Dave Thumm, worshipful master lodge 164; Jeff Fondelier, Blue Prints and Rick Cross.
