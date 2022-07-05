At the May 25 meeting, Washington Lions Club presented scholarships to graduating seniors from Washington High School, Trinity High School and McGuffey High School. Each received a $1,000 scholarship.
Washington High School graduate Angela Bateson, the daughter of Charles and Stacy Batson of Washington, will be attending Penn State University, majoring in mechanical engineering.
Trinity High School graduate Isabella Naddeo, the daughter of John and Kelly Naddeo of Washington, will be attending Washington & Jefferson College, majoring in biology/biomedical science.
McGuffey High School graduate Faith Chapman, the daughter of John and Libby Chapman of Washington, will be attending Grove City College, majoring in music.