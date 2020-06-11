The Washington Lions Clubs scholarship recipients for 2020 are Washington High School graduate Kayla Andreoli, daughter of Jennifer and Rick Andreoli, who will be attending Akron University; Trinity High School graduate Brent Clutter, the son of Melissa and Phillip Clutter, who will be attending Chatham University; and McGuffey graduate Grace Allender, the daughter of Jamie Selvaggi and Joe Allender, who will be attending Penn State University.
Washington Lions Club awards local graduates with scholarships
