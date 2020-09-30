Washington High School will hold a Homecoming Parade Friday despite the pandemic. Principal Chet Henderson said, “We will have the band, cheerleaders, other varsity sports besides football, and the homecoming court parade from the high school on Allison Avenue to the stadium on Tyler beginning about 5:15 p.m. before the game against Bethlehm-Center. Several members of the school board supported the idea to hold the parade so we would have a somewhat typical homecoming. We still have limited numbers allowed in the stadium, but it should work out.” Due to indoor occupancy restrictions, however, there will be no dance. Members of the homecoming court are, front row: Abigail Small, Kyla Woods, Angela Batson, Kaprice Johnson, Amara Garrett, Cayleigh Brown, Marena Malone, Jacquelyn Thomas, Marissa Taufer, and Laci Perrache; back row, Zack Doman, Jarrod West, Michael Mundia, Mike Allen, and Emiliano Saldivar.
