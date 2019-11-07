Washington junior and senior high school students will once again honor those who served with a Veterans Day assembly at 2 p.m. Monday in the high school auditorium.
The assembly will follow immediately after a 1 p.m. luncheon for veterans from the community who are invited to attend the event sponsored by the school district and Washington High School Student Council.
“Each Veterans Day, we try to offer an opportunity for our students to thank those men and women who served in the military in all branches of the service,” Washington Senior High School Principal Chet Henderson said. “Often our students have had family members in the service, but many have not. This assembly on Veterans Day allows them to learn more about the military by hearing from a local speaker who has served.”
The 2019 Veterans Day speaker will be Marc Giorgi, a 1998 Charleroi High School alum, who went to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., graduating in 2003 with a degree in oceanography. Following graduation, he served eight years as a Marine Corps helicopter pilot, flying the CH-53E Super Stallion and completing two deployments in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
After leaving active duty in 2011 as a captain, Giorgi has worked in the oil and gas industry and earned his MBA from Duquesne University. He is currently employed by Equitrans Midstream and manages contracts as a supervisor in the supply chain department. He resides in South Strabane with his wife JoMarie, and their two children, Maria and Anthony.
The Veterans Day program also will feature a local bagpiper, George Balderose from Pittsburgh, as well as the Wash High band and chorus performing patriotic songs.