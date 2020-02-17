Students in Washington School District Ski Club will enjoy skiing and snowboarding at Hidden Valley and Seven Springs at a lower cost, courtesy of a $2,500 grant from the Share Winter Foundation for the 2019-20 school year. Ski Club sponsor and ESL teacher Michele Radachy wrote the grant to the foundation to assist with the ski trip costs. Radachy said the students’ interest to learn to ski and snowboard is there, but “the costs of transportation and equipment are prohibitive for many students in the district. To assist, the Share Winter Foundation grant will help reduce the costs for the 18 students from sixth to 12th grades who participate in ski club. We plan to take 4 day trips to the ski resorts this season.”
