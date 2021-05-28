20210528_com_Wash High Prom Court 2021.jpg

Courtesy of Washington School District

Washington High School’s prom will be held June 2 at the George Washington Hotel. The prom court includes, first row, from left, queen candidates Marissa Taufer, Rachel Spina, Laci Perrache and Abigail Small; middle row, king candidates Andrew Bryner, Michael Mundia; and top row, junior prom court Angela Batson, Jacquelyn Thomas, Kelly Pawuk and Sophie Marshall. King candidates Michael Allen and Steven Patterson are not pictured.

