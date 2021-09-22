Washington High School homecoming court

Courtesy of Washington School District

The Washington High School homecoming court will be announced during Friday night’s 7 p.m. football game against Chartiers-Houston at Wash High Stadium. The homecoming dance will be held Saturday in the high school gymnasium. The following students were voted onto the court by their peers: Senior Queen candidates, front row, from left, Kiera Woods, Angie Batson, Cassidy Jackson, Sophie Marshall, Jacquelyn Thomas; second row, sophomores, Xavierra Wilds, Kaprice Johnson; juniors Marena Malone, Cayleigh Brown; third row, freshmen, Lily Ewing, Mackenzie Patterson, Lynzi Smith; fourth row, Senior King candidates, Conner Roberts, Elijah Wise, Mikey Ewing, Taviaire Vereen and Tayshawn Levy.

