Chorale

Park Burroughs/For the Observer-Reporter

Matt Boice conducts the Washington Festival Chorale Tuesday afternoon.

Washington Festival Chorale has been rehearsing for it upcoming performances of “Candlelight Christmas.” Chorale director Matthew Boice, left, is shown conducting musicians and the community choir of more than 50 voices that will sing at 7 p.m. Dec. 14, at Faith United Presbyterian Church, South Strabane Township, and again at 7 p.m. Dec. 15, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, McMurray. Tickets for the performances are available for $10 at Citizens Library in Washington or at the door. Children aged 16 and under will be admitted for free.

