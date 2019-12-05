Washington Festival Chorale has been rehearsing for it upcoming performances of “Candlelight Christmas.” Chorale director Matthew Boice, left, is shown conducting musicians and the community choir of more than 50 voices that will sing at 7 p.m. Dec. 14, at Faith United Presbyterian Church, South Strabane Township, and again at 7 p.m. Dec. 15, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, McMurray. Tickets for the performances are available for $10 at Citizens Library in Washington or at the door. Children aged 16 and under will be admitted for free.
Latest News
- South Strabane starts glass recycling drop off
- Choosing a live Christmas tree, plans under way for other Penn State Extension programs
- Freedom Transit relaunches "12 Stops of the Season"
- Canonsburg's Old Fashioned Christmas this weekend
- State police troop led state in DUI arrests and crashes over Thanksgiving
Reader Poll
Latest e-Edition
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 5
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 7
-
Dec 7