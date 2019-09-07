Editor’s note: This story is part of a Total Health series the Observer-Reporter is producing in conjunction with Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging.
The Washington Senior Expo will be held from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sept. 26, at Washington Crown Center in North Franklin Township. The event will begin at 10 a.m. with an official welcome from the stage near the former Macy’s.
“Again this year, Washington Crown Center looks forward to hosting the Senior Expo. We are especially pleased to also be celebrating our 50th Anniversary, on Saturday, Oct. 5,” said Civil Knox, Washington Crown Center General Manager/Marketing Director. “The many agencies that participate in this event as well as others and, of course, our community, make this Senior Expo one of the largest in our state. Our staff, merchants and seniors look forward to September each year as we gather together for another Senior Expo. It’s a great day at the mall.”
Nearly 150 local, state and federal agencies, as well as businesses, all of which provide programs and services designed for older adults will be available to discuss their products and issues that affect seniors.
“Programs and services are constantly changing to meet the needs of a senior population that now includes multiple generations of older adults,” said Leslie Grenfell, executive director of Southwestern PA Area Agency on Aging. “One of the main purposes of the Senior Expo is to provide a single venue for the distribution of information that is both beneficial and of interest to today’s broad spectrum of seniors. The Senior Expo has also evolved over the years into a celebration of successful aging. This year, we are especially pleased to also be a part of Washington Crown Center’s celebration of its 50th anniversary.”
Participants can take advantage of numerous opportunities offered at the expo, including various free health screenings and flu shots that will be administered at one end of the mall by Cornerstone Care, at the other end by Rite Aid and at a third location by American HealthCare Group. Aging Services of Washington County will also be issuing Farmers Market Nutrition Vouchers to those who qualify. Those interested can be directed to the Farmers Market Voucher table to see if they are eligible for the $20 in vouchers redeemable at area farmers markets.
Arrive during the morning and, while supplies last, enjoy a cup of complimentary coffee with pastries. WJPA radio personality Pete Povich will be at the expo with a live remote broadcast.
The Senior Expo is sponsored by Southwestern PA Area Agency on Aging, Inc., state Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll Township, state Rep. Tim O’Neal, R-South Strabane, Washington County Commissioners Larry Maggi, Diana Irey-Vaughan and Harlan Shober, Jr., and Washington Crown Center with the corporate sponsorship of Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania and Maryland and Aetna.
“By effectively addressing issues, concerns and questions that confront the 55-plus population,” said Kathy Costantino, Southwestern PA Area Agency on Aging Washington County Supervisor, “our Senior Expo, in its 31st year, continues to inform, educate and bring together older adults from throughout Washington County.”
Local vocalist Bobby Shawn, who entertained at the first Senior Expo, will perform on the stage at 11:30 a.m. His vocal entertainment has become a part of the Senior Expo history.
The winners of several vendor door prizes will be announced from the stage at 2 p.m. to conclude the event.
Transportation will be available through Freedom Transit, but registration is required. To register, call 1-800-331-5058 or 724-223-8747. For additional information about the Senior Expo, call Costantino at 724-228-7080.