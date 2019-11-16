The Martha Washington Garden Club has named the 2019 Lovely Landscape Award winner – Mike and Mary Weishner of Washington.
The Weishner’s garden consists of 512 dragon begonias between front and back, silver falls vine, lacy leaf philodendrons and castor bean plants.
This is the 18th award since 1999. Nominations are made by garden club members as well as anyone living in south and western Washington County. A three-person committee reviews all the nominees and makes an award decision. The committee is chaired by Theresa Powell.
Powell said the committee visits each location, take pictures and talks with the owner. Gardens should be visible from the street. Dedication & originality of the garden design as well as how it is maintained are part of the evaluation criteria. An award garden sign is displayed in the garden for the year it is awarded.