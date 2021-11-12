Washington Lodge No. 164 Free and Accepted Masons recently presented a check for $1,000 to Washington County Young Marines program. The donation was part of the proceeds from the 18th Annual Blue Ride held earlier this year. The ride was a joint effort between the lodge and the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club Chapter 16. Pictured, from left, are Steve McWreath; Jim Hanna; Dave Richards, ride chairman; Joyce Bailey; Adjutant Young Marines Recruit Kaeley Curry; Rick Cross; Pvt. Jayden Galayda; and Pvt. Charles Blackhurst.
