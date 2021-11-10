George Washington Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution recently presented four Washington County residents with Bronze Good Citizenship medals at its last meeting. The recipients are Dorothy Bewick, Robert Frazier, Michael Pattison and Thomas Carson. Bewick is the longtime Historian for the Mingo Creek Cemetery. Frazier, Pattison and Carson built a reproduction of Rice’s Fort that was located near Claysville. The men built this from diagrams of the original blockhouse and built it with no funding from any sources and with mostly their labor and some advice from McGuffey High School senior Mason Janovich who worked on this as part of his senior project.
