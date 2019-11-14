Washington County Gay Straight Alliance will host a Memorial Program and Candlelight Walk through downtown Washington at 6 p.m. Nov. 20 to recognize Transgender Day of Remembrance.
The program will begin in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church, 1793, at 100 East Wheeling St., and end with light refreshments at The CENTER on Strawberry, 59 E. Strawberry Ave., Washington. All are welcome to participate and taking part in the walk after the program is optional.
This is the seventh year Washington County Gay Straight Alliance has held this local event, which honors transgender people who have died because of violence, hate and discrimination. The Transgender Day of Remembrance memorial is an international movement and has been held each year since its creation in 1998.