Washington County Farm Bureau member Morgan Livingston was selected Pennsylvania Farm Bureau’s 2019 Young Ag Professionals Discussion Meet winner during PFB’s 69th Annual Meeting in Hershey.
“The discussion meet was extremely engaging as the group of contestants debated the potential of cell-based meat and how it’s production could affect the traditional beef producer,” said Morgan Livingston. “I focused my comments on the need to make sure that proper research is done on cell-based meat and that clear labeling laws are in place before any products reach the market.”
Livingston works as farm manager of Greater Washington County Food Bank. She grew up on a farm in York County and moved with her family to Indiana County, where her family operates a beef operation.
The discussion meet contestants were put in situations where they had to analyze agricultural problems and decide on solutions that best meet their needs. The discussion meet is designed to help young agriculture professionals build communications skills, develop an understanding of important agricultural issues and explore how groups can pool resources to reach a consensus and solve problems.
“The discussion meet provides an opportunity for our young farmers and agriculture professionals to formulate ideas that could help resolve problems facing the industry. It’s also critical for the people representing agriculture’s future to understand key issues and be willing to speak out about them to the public and policymakers,” said PFB President Rick Ebert. “Congratulations to Morgan for demonstrating an overall knowledge of agriculture and strong communications skills in winning the discussion meet.”