Washington County District Attorney Eugene A. Vittone’s provided funding for training resources to Ambulance and Chair Emergency Medical Services to help train the next generation of EMS first responders. First Assistant District Attorney Jason M. Walsh presented a check in the amount of $2,479.20 to Washington Ambulance and Chair executive director Larry Pollock along with members of the Ambulance and Chair staff, Ron Sicchitano and Gina Sicchitano. From left are, Vittone, Pollock, Walsh, and Ron and Gina Sicchitano.
Latest News
- That's Amore: South Strabane Township native exploring Washington's Italian heritage
- Crowning achievement: Greene County Fair Queen Contest to celebrate 35 years of rural royalty
- What's the buzz: Maintaining apiaries a passion for Washington County families
- A long and winding road: Southern Beltway to open in October
- South Strabane beautification program extends nomination deadline
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 10
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 22