Washington County District Attorney Eugene A. Vittone’s provided funding for training resources to Ambulance and Chair Emergency Medical Services to help train the next generation of EMS first responders. First Assistant District Attorney Jason M. Walsh presented a check in the amount of $2,479.20 to Washington Ambulance and Chair executive director Larry Pollock along with members of the Ambulance and Chair staff, Ron Sicchitano and Gina Sicchitano. From left are, Vittone, Pollock, Walsh, and Ron and Gina Sicchitano.

