Washington County Community Foundation recently announced by video the 25 local nonprofit organizations named as a Charity of Excellence in honor of the WCCF’s 25th anniversary in 2020.
Each honoree will receive an unrestricted grant of $5,000 and have the opportunity to vie for the Charity of Excellence top prize, which are unrestricted grants totaling $25,000, and a People’s Choice Award of $5,000 later this year.
The WCCF will distribute $150,000 to local charities through this special grant cycle. The grants are made possible by the Alvin and Carol Berthold Fund. Lifelong residents of McDonald, the Bertholds were longtime supporters of the WCCF. Their fund, valued at more than $5 million, is the largest discretionary grant-making fund of the WCCF.
During this special grant cycle, applicants were evaluated on four criteria: quality and variety of programming; community impact as gauged by the number of people served relative to the operating budget; volunteer engagement; and the organization’s financial improvement over the last five years.
The 25 Charity of Excellence honorees are as follows:
Blueprints: Serves as a catalyst to mobilize the resources of the entire community to enable families and individuals in our service area to attain the skills, knowledge, motivations, and opportunities to become self-sufficient.
Bradford House Historical Association: Preserves and promotes the history and heritage of the David Bradford House and Museum, and educates the public on the role of David Bradford and the Whiskey Rebellion in American history.
CASA for Kids: Provides advocates for abused and neglected children in the juvenile court system by recruiting, screening, training, and supervising community volunteers to become Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) who will provide a voice on behalf of the child.
Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA: Increases awareness of domestic violence and its effect on the community, empowers those victimized by providing advocacy and safe and effective services, and works for social change designed to eliminate domestic violence.
Donora Public Library Association: Provides a balanced collection of print and electronic resources and services to patrons of all ages for their educational, cultural, and recreational needs.
Dress for Success Pittsburgh: Empowers women who are entering and returning to the workforce across southwestern Pennsylvania.
Friends of the Canonsburg Town Park: Raises funds to enhance, improve, and repair various park assets to keep pace with the growing needs of the Canonsburg community.
Genesis of Pittsburgh: Dedicated to providing a complete spectrum of programs and services that offer positive, life-enhancing solutions for pregnant women, children, and families in need in Allegheny, Washington, and surrounding counties.
Lemoyne Community Center: Develops, shapes, defines, and stabilizes the community with education, arts, health, and recreational programs.
Literacy Council of Southwestern PA: Empowers adults and families with literacy skills that enable them to lead successful, fulfilled lives as members of our community.
Little Lake Theatre: Presents live theater that is thoughtful and well-balanced to appeal to all audiences.
Low Cost Spay Neuter Washington County (Fix ‘Ur Cat): Provides low-cost options for spaying/neutering domesticated and community cats living in Washington County and the surrounding areas. More than 1,800 spay/neuters were provided in 2019 alone.
Meals on Wheels @ the Crossroads: Prepares and delivers nutritious meals to senior citizens and other individuals in special needs situations.
Mon Valley YMCA: Provides quality family programming that impacts the community each day. The Y gives everyone a place to play, to learn, to be healthy, to eat well, and give back.
Mon Valley Youth and Teen Association: Offers programs, activities, and services to children and adults in the surrounding communities that provide and promote education, self-esteem, and responsibility to self and others.
Mon-Vale Health Resources, Inc./Monongahela Valley Hospital: Its mission is to enhance the health of the residents of the mid-Monongahela Valley area.
Pennsylvania Trolley Museum: Communicates the story of Pennsylvania’s Trolley Era to a diverse audience through the preservation, interpretation, and use of the collection of electric railway and railroad equipment, associated artifacts, and photo/document archives.
Presbyterian SeniorCare Network: Provides a regional system of housing, personal care, Alzheimer’s and dementia care, long-term and rehabilitation healthcare, and community services for older adults.
Southwestern Pennsylvania Legal Services: Stabilizes and improves the families, housing, and finances of low-income and other vulnerable southwestern Pennsylvania residents through legal advice, representation, and other assistance.
The CARE Center: Provides a unique continuum of quality, recovery-based, trauma-informed, integrated services including education, intervention, and management, treatment, aftercare, and referrals to individuals and their families.
TRPIL (Transitional Paths to Independent Living): Serves as a community-based, cross-disability nonprofit organization designed and operated by people with disabilities.
Village of FPC: Provides quality child care services for parents attending school full-time, with the purpose of assisting the parent in completing education required for financial self-sufficiency.
Washington Area Humane Society: Provides shelter, safety, and food for the orphaned and abused animals of Washington County with the goal of placing them in loving homes, along with public education, affordable outpatient veterinary services, and investigation/resolution of animal abuse cases in the community.
Washington Hospital: A community hospital dedicated to improving health and providing patient care to all persons without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or ability to pay.
Washington Symphonic Orchestra: Entertains, educates, and inspires the community by presenting excellent musical performances.
The video announcing the 25 Charity of Excellence honorees may be accessed on www.wccf.net.