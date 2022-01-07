20220107_com_bar association standalone.jpg

Members of Washington County Bar Association and friends of the Washington County Bar Foundation contributed $10,625 to the bar foundation’s annual Holiday Gift Drive for Children. From left are Susan Mondik Key, current bar foundation board of trustees chair; Eugene J. Julian, bar association president-elect; and MariAnn Hathaway, bar foundation chair-elect. This year’s drive raised funds, which will be distributed to the following agencies: Children & Youth Services “Helping Hands Fund,” Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern Pennsylvania, Avis Arbor/Washington City Mission, Connect Inc./Washington Family Shelter; Court Appointed Special Advocates of Washington County (CASA for Kids), Washington Christian Outreach, LeMoyne Community Center, Mon-Valley Youth & Teen Center, Watchful Shepherd, and Blueprints/Foster Care Program.

