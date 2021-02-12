Diehl Collision in Washington partnered with Geico Insurance to donate a recycled car to a local veteran Thursday.
Corey Dorsey, of Pittsburgh, retired from the U.S. Army after serving from 2003 to 2010, which included a deployment to Iraq, according to a news release from Diehl Collision.
Dorsey has received the Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Army Service Ribbon and Overseas Service Ribbon, according to the release.
On Thursday, he received a 2018 Kia Soul, after being selected the recipient by the Pittsburgh VA Healthcare System, the release states.
“We are so excited to gift this vehicle to Mr. Dorsey,” said Kody Niedzwiecki, Diehl Collision’s general manager, in a news release.
Diehl Collision, at 1280 Banetown Road, used to be Nadalin Auto Body, which participated in the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program. The program allows for businesses in the auto repair industry to repair and donate vehicles to families in need.
Diehl Collision wanted to continue that tradition, Niedzwiecki said.
“We take a lot of pride in our community and are happy to step up, especially in trying times like these,” he said in the release. “When we move into a new community, we enjoy being a part of that community. In this case, we want to continue the great legacy that Nadalin Auto Body started.”
Since the national Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program started in 2007, more than 2,500 cars have been donated, according to the release.