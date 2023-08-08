The Washington Camera Club concluded its 83rd year of continuous operation July 29 at the Flyers Club by presenting the annual end of the year photography awards to two members.
Michael Nizinski won the Breidenbach Print of the Year trophy with the print, “Blood Orange.” He was also the winner of the Lou Farkos Digital Image trophy with the image, “Left Behind.” The prints and digital images were judged by the Ohio Valley Camera Club.
