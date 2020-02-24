Six Washington High School juniors won cash awards in the Black History Month essay contest sponsored by Stop the Violence Pittsburgh and American Eagle Outfitters this month. The students researched local and national civil rights heroes who were active in the passage of the 15th Amendment to the Constitution and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 to enforce the 15th Amendment.
Jarrod West won third place overall among all participants and received $200. West also took first place for $100 in Group A; Ronald Brown was second place and received $75 and third place went to Jazmine Schultz for $50. In Group B of participants, Kyla Woods took first place for $75; Marissa Taufer took second place and won $50 and Makenzie Lightfoot took third place and received $25.