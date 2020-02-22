Washington High School student Isabel Marshall, a senior in advanced placement English, has won a Gold Key for her essay, “Existentialism,” in the 2020 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards contest. Her essay will be eligible for national honors by a jury of readers in New York in June.
“Isabel also won more awards. At the local level, she won three honorable mentions for two of her poems, and one personal essay and a Silver Key for her entire portfolio,” said Brandy LaQuatra, Isabel’s teacher. “She truly is a remarkable young woman – so gifted, inquisitive and a born leader. I could go on all day about her. I am thrilled that she has been recognized by the district and for her writing. I want so much for her to believe in herself as much as I do. She is truly special and talented.”
Marshall said is pleased and humbled by her awards and looks forward to graduating and going to college. Among her college choices is The College of Wooster.
While in high school, Marshall has participated in Prexie Musical Theater and marching band, symphonic and jazz bands. She is an alto sax player.
She currently serves as president of Washington High School’s National Honor Society.
When she’s not performing in theater, band, or writing, she finds time to work part-time with Common Ground Teen Center, training in peer counseling. Marshall, one of two daughters of Dana Shiller and Tom Marshall, of East Washington, said she has enjoyed exploring her options for her future.