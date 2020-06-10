Washington High School annually honors a male and female student with the William L. McGlumphy Award, but this year three graduating seniors were recognized. Honor student Kayla Andreoli was selected female winner, and salutatorian Gerald Comedy and valedictorian Zachary Swartz were tied for the male winner.
Andreoli was a four-year member of the rifle team, and this year participated in the state tournament, finishing seventh overall. She will continue her academic and athletic career with a full scholarship to the University of Akron.
Comedy participated in football, wrestling and track. He especially excelled on the football field, earning multiple all-conference awards and was the 2019 WPIAL 2A finalist for the Bill Fralic Memorial Award. He was also selected to the PA Writers 2019 All State Football Team. He will attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania where he will play football.
Swartz was one of the most successful quarterbacks in more than 118 years of Wash High football. He is one of only three quarterbacks in the history of Western Pennsylvania football to pass for more than 6,000 yards, and rush for more 2,000 yards in a career. He will attend West Virginia University to study pre-med.