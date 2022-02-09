Senior Rose Strickler was the only student selected from Washington High School to participate in the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) District Chorus this year. Strickler, who sings second soprano, will join other students from throughout the area in the District Chorus performance at 7p.m. Feb. 11 at the Pittsburgh Shrine Center in Cheswick.
“Rose Strickler has worked extremely hard and is one of the most dedicated students I have had,” said J. Patrick McGill, Washington’s director of choirs. “This is her first year at Washington, her first year singing in the chorus, and she will do an excellent job representing Wash High at the festival.”
Strickler said she was excited to be selected for the chorus because she “loves singing and I’ve been practicing a lot after school.”
The PMEA District Chorus includes singers from Washington, Allegheny, Westmoreland, Fayette and Greene counties.
Strickler said she felt honored and “pretty impressed and excited” to be chosen to represent Washington High School.
Besides choral music, Strickler said she enjoys singing country music and Allen Jackson and Luke Bryan are two of her favorite artists.
Strickler is also learning violin and classical selections.