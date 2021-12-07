The Washington High School Class of 1960 recently held a reunion. Front row, from left, are Marilyn Porter, Carol Leonard Davis, Judy Moyer McCormick, Mary Louise Siburt Wolfkill, Nancy Manes Walker, Carolyn Miller Blackhurst, Amanda Cox Oberst; second row, Gloria Manfredi Ross, Emma Reese Kennard, Mary Ann Nyack Sutton, Patricia Wilson Tripp, An Williams McEnteer, Barbara Simpson Levia, Wanda Morris Chicone; third row, Charles Sutton, Nardis Rizer Hardie, Sandy Bonus Redd, Betty Nichol Holmes, Mary Ann Sacco Trapuzzano, Suzanne Getto Gomez; fourth row, Richard Pilgrim, Richard Pisarick, George Burk; fifth row, Joe Scandale, Barry Friedfeld, Ed Barlow, Dave Davis and Roger Dankowsky.
