Community Circle Food Pantry, which serves Washington, had its first appearance in the Dec. 3 Washington Christmas Parade. Pictured, from left, are Sonja Hobbs; Tammy Gheen; Ashley Ingram; Cindy Ingram; Melanie Wolfe, director of Community Circle; Mia Gheen; Ethan Gheen; Olivea Wolfe; Trish Christopher; Andrew Christopher; Shelbee Corey; Angie-Lynn Wolfe; Jackson Wolfe; Ethan Ross; Brittany Ingram; Jodi Landock-Ross; and Diane Welty.
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 8
-
Jan 15
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 29
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 16