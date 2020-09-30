Washington & Jefferson College’s Center for Energy Policy and Management will host an webinar, “The Region’s Natural Gas Future: The NETL Perspective,” at 11 a.m. Oct. 7.
The webinar, which is free and open to the public., will examine the National Energy Technology Laboratory’s perspective on the region’s natural gas future, and will feature speaker Justin Adder, senior economist with the NETL Energy Markets Analysis Team in Pittsburgh.
Registration is requested via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-regions-natural-gas-future-the-netl-perspective-tickets-120519827047 For more information, call Linda Ritzer, CEPM program manager/policy analyst, at 412-997-3164. The webinar is part of the CEPM’s Shale Gas Knowledge Hub initiative.