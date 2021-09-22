Washington & Jefferson College will be hosting two events tonight.
The Jazz Conspiracy will perform as part of W&J Arts Series from 7 to 9 p.m. in the theater at the Olin Fine Arts Center. A ticket for this event is required.
A poetry reading by visiting writer Caitlin Doyle will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Media Room of the The Commons on campus. The event is free and open to the public.
The Jazz Conspiracy is a Pittsburgh-based jazz band specializing in Big Band music. Individual tickets are $12 for General Admission, $10 for seniors (60+) and non-W&J Students, and $7 for children (12 and younger). For more information, call the Olin Box Office at 724-223-6546 or visit https://www.washjeff.edu/event/wj-arts-series-the-jazz-conspiracy/.
For more information on The Jazz Conspiracy, visit http://www.thejazzconspiracy.com/.
Doyle will present a reading of her award-winning work. Her writing has appeared in The Atlantic, The Guardian, Best New Poets, the PBS NewsHour Online Poetry Series and elsewhere. She has received awards, scholarships and fellowships through the Yaddo Colony, MacDowell Colony, and Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference, among others. She earned a Ph.D. from the University of Cincinnati, where she served as associate editor of The Cincinnati Review. Currently a faculty member in the Frost Farm Poetry Conference, Caitlin is working toward the completion of her debut poetry collection.
For more information, visit https://www.washjeff.edu/event/visiting-writer-caitlin-doyle/.
For more information on Doyle, visit http://caitlindoylepoetry.com/.