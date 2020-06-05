Washington & Jefferson College student Caitlyn Hall was selected to receive the 2020 Jonathan Flickinger Giving Heart recognition.
The Jonathan Flickinger Giving Heart Recognition, which was established in 2018 after Flickinger’s death Dec. 28, 2017, recognizes W&J students that emulate the “giving heart of Flickinger,” according to a news release.
The Flickinger family makes its selection from the nominations submitted and offers gifts totaling $1,000 each year and those students contribute their recognition monetary gift to the charity of their choice, the release said.
Hall donated $500 to Crabtree-Kovacicek Veterans House of the Washington City Mission. Honorable recognitions went to Nate Tang and Katelyn Prevenslik who donated each of their $250 to Compassion International and America’s Dentists Care, respectively.
The Jonathan Flickinger Giving Heart Recognition is associated with Washington County Community Foundation.
Contributions can be submitted at https://www.wccf.net/for-donors/list-of-funds/jonathan-flickinger-giving-heart-fund.