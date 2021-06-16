Washington & Jefferson College professor Melissa A Cook, Ph.D., was selected to receive the 2021 Jonathan Flickinger Giving Heart Recognition.
It was the fourth year of the Jonathan Flickinger Giving Heart Recognition.
Cook’s name will appear on the Flickinger Giving Heart plaque, recognizing each year’s selection, which is displayed on W&J’s campus. The Jonathan Flickinger Giving Heart Recognition, which was established in 2018 after Flickinger’ s Dec. 28 2017 death, honors W&J students and faculty that emulate the “giving heart” of the award’s namesake.
The Flickinger family makes it selection from nominations submitted and offers gifts totaling $1,000 each year. Those selected contribute their recognition monetary gift to the charity of their choice.
Cook donated to the Mario Lemieux Foundation. Honorable mention recognition went to Dr. Tiffani Gottschall and Dr. James March who donated each of their $250 to Washington Food Bank and The LeMoyne Community Center, respectively.
The Jonathan Flickinger Giving Heart Recognition is associated with Washington County Community Foundation. Contributions can be submitted to https://www.wccf.net/for-donor/list-of-funds/jonathan-flickinger-giving-heart-fund.