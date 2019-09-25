McDonald Borough will lead a tree planting alongside the Allegheny County Conservation District, Allegheny Watershed Alliance and Lower Chartiers Watershed Association at 10 a.m. Saturday at Heritage Park.
Volunteers are needed to plant 100 trees and shrubs along Robinson Run. These plantings will improve water and air quality, reduce soil erosion and the impacts of flooding, provide habitat for birds and wildlife, and improve conditions for downstream communities.
Funding for the planting was made possible by TreeVitalize and support from Gateway Engineers and Harshman C.E. Group, LLC.
This volunteer event is the third like it in the Robinson Run Watershed over the past year with more than 250 trees and shrubs planted.
ACCD and AWA will plant 800 trees this fall in three locations across Allegheny County to improve water and soil.
Volunteers should wear closed-toe shoes and bring a reusable water bottle. Extra shovels are appreciated. Food will be provided.